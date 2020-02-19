|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Lucas William Hindman, 19 months, of Grove City died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, following a short illness.
Lucas was born July 17, 2018, to Joshua and Jennifer (Dundore) Hindman.
He is survived at home by his big "sissy" Ruth and "Big Brother Benny."
He is also survived by his Papa Bill and MP Dundore, Grandma Valerie Hindman, Papa Todd Hindman, his TTs Alissa Troutman, Olivia Hindman and Alana Hindman; his uncles, Brent Hindman and Jacob Troutman; and many loving extended family members and friends, near and far.
His grandmother, Linda Dundore preceded Lucas in death.
Although Lucas was only on this Earth for a short amount of time, he made quite the impact on our family. He taught his siblings how to love unconditionally and how to be patient. More than anything, he loved dancing, practicing Taekwondo with his brother, helping with cooking, sweeping, filling the dishwasher, and watching "Bubble Guppies" on repeat.
He wanted nothing more than to be where his sister and brother were, say "cheese" for the camera, and try out his new words like go-go, puppy, tree, beep-beep, hot, Aggie, kitty-kitty and bubble.
We were in love with his crazy hair, appetite for oatmilk and cheerios, devious personality, and his snuggles and wet kisses. We love you Lukie, "infinity, four thousand, four billion, and lots, lots more. Goodnight, and we'll see you tomorrow morning."
HINDMAN - Visitation hours for Lucas William Hindman, who died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, with the Rev. Ed Saxman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Lucas' memory to Reagan's Journey, 436 4th Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226, or at reagansjourney.org, or Austin's Playroom via the Mario Lemieux Foundation.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
