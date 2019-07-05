Butler Eagle

Lucetta Marie "Marie" Locke (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucetta Marie "Marie" Locke.
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home Inc
1778 Perry Hwy
Volant, PA
16156
(724)-748-4685
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home Inc
1778 Perry Hwy
Volant, PA 16156
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home Inc
1778 Perry Hwy
Volant, PA 16156
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lucetta Marie (Fyffe) Locke, 89, of Grove City passed away at Orchard Manor nursing home on Tuesday.
She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, to James E. Fyffe and Gyla B. (Collins) Fyffe.
She married Paul Vernon Locke on Dec. 19, 1975, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2018.
She was a former member of North Liberty Presbyterian Church and later attended Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City.
She loved her family. She and her sister, Darlene, were inseparable. They had cleaned houses and later worked at Kennametal in Slippery Rock.
Marie enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Pauletta J. (James) Fallabel of Winchester, Va.; her stepsons, Jack L. Locke of Butler, David P. (Catherine) Locke of Fairfax, Va., and Kevin B. Locke of Grove City; several stepgrandchildren; three nephews; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, W. Darlene Fyffe; and her brothers, Walter B., Paul L. and Earl E. Fyffe.
LOCKE - The family of Lucetta Marie (Fyffe) Locke, who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until the service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse, retired pastor, presiding.
Interment will be in North Plain Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, PA 16127.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.