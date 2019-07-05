Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucetta Marie "Marie" Locke. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 (724)-748-4685 Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucetta Marie (Fyffe) Locke, 89, of Grove City passed away at Orchard Manor nursing home on Tuesday.

She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, to James E. Fyffe and Gyla B. (Collins) Fyffe.

She married Paul Vernon Locke on Dec. 19, 1975, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2018.

She was a former member of North Liberty Presbyterian Church and later attended Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City.

She loved her family. She and her sister, Darlene, were inseparable. They had cleaned houses and later worked at Kennametal in Slippery Rock.

Marie enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning.

Survivors include her stepdaughter, Pauletta J. (James) Fallabel of Winchester, Va.; her stepsons, Jack L. Locke of Butler, David P. (Catherine) Locke of Fairfax, Va., and Kevin B. Locke of Grove City; several stepgrandchildren; three nephews; and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, W. Darlene Fyffe; and her brothers, Walter B., Paul L. and Earl E. Fyffe.

LOCKE - The family of Lucetta Marie (Fyffe) Locke, who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until the service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse, retired pastor, presiding.

Interment will be in North Plain Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, PA 16127.



