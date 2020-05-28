Lucian "Lou" "Big Lou" Aaron Halin, 78, of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Lucian was born April 10, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late Hubert Halin and Opal (Manny) Halin.
Lucian was a 1960 graduate of Butler Area High School.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Lucian worked as a painter/stenciler and union steward for Pullman Standard for 19 years, followed by working his way up to plant superintendent at Melampy Manufacturing, before finally working for 10 years and retiring from AK Steel.
He was a member and former commander of the American Legion Post 117.
Lucian worked very hard through many tough times to provide for his family. Whenever he could, he went to his sons' sporting events or took his boys fishing and hunting. His favorite fishing and hunting spot was Hickey Bottom in Fenelton.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and he loved visiting all of his friends at the various watering holes in Butler.
He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and also loved history, but mostly sports history.
Lucian is survived by his two sons, Michael Ford of Butler and Scott Halin and his wife, Ami, of Evans City; five grandchildren, Derek and Kelsey Minto, both of Valencia, Amber and Zachary Ford, both of Butler, and Jameson Halin of Evans City.
He is also survived by his brothers, Daniel (Peggy) Halin of Butler and Victor (Patricia) Halin of Mechanicsburg.
In addition to his parents, Lucian was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diana Halin, whom he married Nov. 7, 1970; and his son, Daniel Minto.
HALIN - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, services and burial for Lucian "Lou" "Big Lou" Aaron Halin, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, will be held privately for his family.
A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Lucian was born April 10, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late Hubert Halin and Opal (Manny) Halin.
Lucian was a 1960 graduate of Butler Area High School.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Lucian worked as a painter/stenciler and union steward for Pullman Standard for 19 years, followed by working his way up to plant superintendent at Melampy Manufacturing, before finally working for 10 years and retiring from AK Steel.
He was a member and former commander of the American Legion Post 117.
Lucian worked very hard through many tough times to provide for his family. Whenever he could, he went to his sons' sporting events or took his boys fishing and hunting. His favorite fishing and hunting spot was Hickey Bottom in Fenelton.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and he loved visiting all of his friends at the various watering holes in Butler.
He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and also loved history, but mostly sports history.
Lucian is survived by his two sons, Michael Ford of Butler and Scott Halin and his wife, Ami, of Evans City; five grandchildren, Derek and Kelsey Minto, both of Valencia, Amber and Zachary Ford, both of Butler, and Jameson Halin of Evans City.
He is also survived by his brothers, Daniel (Peggy) Halin of Butler and Victor (Patricia) Halin of Mechanicsburg.
In addition to his parents, Lucian was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diana Halin, whom he married Nov. 7, 1970; and his son, Daniel Minto.
HALIN - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, services and burial for Lucian "Lou" "Big Lou" Aaron Halin, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, will be held privately for his family.
A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2020.