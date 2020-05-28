Lucian Aaron "Lou, Big Lou" Halin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucian "Lou" "Big Lou" Aaron Halin, 78, of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Lucian was born April 10, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late Hubert Halin and Opal (Manny) Halin.  
Lucian was a 1960 graduate of Butler Area High School.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. 
Lucian worked as a painter/stenciler and union steward for Pullman Standard for 19 years, followed by working his way up to plant superintendent at Melampy Manufacturing, before finally working for 10 years and retiring from AK Steel. 
He was a member and former commander of the American Legion Post 117.
Lucian worked very hard through many tough times to provide for his family. Whenever he could, he went to his sons' sporting events or took his boys fishing and hunting. His favorite fishing and hunting spot was Hickey Bottom in Fenelton. 
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and he loved visiting all of his friends at the various watering holes in Butler. 
He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and also loved history, but mostly sports history.  
Lucian is survived by his two sons, Michael Ford of Butler and Scott Halin and his wife, Ami, of Evans City; five grandchildren, Derek and Kelsey Minto, both of Valencia, Amber and Zachary Ford, both of Butler, and Jameson Halin of Evans City. 
He is also survived by his brothers, Daniel (Peggy) Halin of Butler and Victor (Patricia) Halin of Mechanicsburg.
In addition to his parents, Lucian was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diana Halin, whom he married Nov. 7, 1970; and his son, Daniel Minto.
HALIN - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, services and burial for Lucian "Lou" "Big Lou" Aaron Halin, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, will be held privately for his family. 
A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler.   
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved