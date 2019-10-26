Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucile Gertrude Martsolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucile Gertrude Martsolf, 82, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Francis Louis and Laura Belle (Harbison) Martsolf.

On Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by her children, Lucile passed due to complications from a courageous 17-year battle of Alzheimer's/dementia.

Lucile loved her family and being of service to others. She marveled at the beauty found on this earth. She liked to play cards, bowl, watch movies and had a lovely soprano voice. She proudly accepted recognition for 32 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from the Huntington location as a mail carrier at the age of 66.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Martsolf, Guy Martsolf, George Martsolf, and a sister, Wilda Belle Groves, all of Butler.

Cherishing her memory are her beloved children, Jeanne Keil (wife Valerie Ferretti) of Hurricane, Utah, Kimberley Meerbeek (husband Tim Meerbeek) of Lake Worth, Fla., Brian Martsolf (wife Carlene Wilson) of Greenville, S.C., and Michelle Lewis of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; her sister, Geraldine Heemer (husband Floyd Heemer), Butler; a brother, Dale Martsolf (wife Betty Martsolf) of Butler; and her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished loved ones.

MARTSOLF - A memorial service for Lucile Gertrude Martsolf, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, will be held on a date to be determined in Butler.

Arrangements are in care of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, or the Edmund Caskie Harrison Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, W.Va.

