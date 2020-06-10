Lucille Cleeland Tooke
1919 - 2020
Lucille Cleeland Tooke, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at MennoHaven Retirement Community in Penn Hall.
Lucille was born Sept. 17, 1919, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Carl Lewis and Helen (Palmer).
Lucille was a graduate of Butler High School in 1936, and Wilson College in 1940 as well as the Butler Business College.
In 1942, Lucille married Jack Chambers Tooke. They settled in Gibsonia, and raised their three surviving daughters, Anne, Lynne, and April.
Having become a member of the Bakerstown Presbyterian Church, she was the first woman elder.
Lucille was active in the community, a member of City Farmers in Pittsburgh, the Butler Country Club, and the Little Music Society. She enjoyed her life and loved to learn.
After Jack's death in 1993, Lucille remained in Gibsonia until 2000. That year, she moved to the MennoHaven Retirement Community at Penn Hall in Chambersburg, Pa. There she remained until her death on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Lucille had one brother, Robert Palmer Cleeland.
TOOKE - Due to COVID-19, there will be no service for Lucille Cleeland Tooke, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, and interment will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to William F. Sellers Funeral Home of Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Lucille's memory to: The Lighthouse Foundation, 116 Brown's Hill Road, Valencia, Pa., 16059. Telephone: (724) 586-5554
Please visit https://www.sellersfuneralhome.com/.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
