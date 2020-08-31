Lucille H. Barbary passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, at her home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lucille was born July 22, 1945, in Butler and was the daughter of the late Patrick H. Greenert and Aline M. Forcht Greenert.
Lucille worked at Butler Memorial Hospital for 35- plus years in various departments. She was known to always have a smile on her face and kind words for all.
She married her soul mate and love William G. "Bill" Barbary on Jan. 23, 1965, enjoying 57 years together.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Lisa Hopper, Tricia Kradel (Scott Jordan) and William Barbary; five grandchildren, Lexi and Olivia Hopper, Jake and Aliegh Kradel, and Luna Barbary; three sisters, Henrietta Paserba (Robert), Mary Kreinbucher (Charles), both of Butler, and Helen Hores (Bill), of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Adm. Jonathan Greenert (Darlene) of Annapolis, Md., and Patrick Greenert of Mary Ester, Fla.; along with numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving in-laws, William and Janice Barbary, and a nephew, Glenn Hores.
Lou was a friend to so many. She loved life and loved being around people. She enjoyed her time with lifelong friends who she loved dearly. She will be remembered for bringing laughter and smiles everywhere she went.
She was known by many as "Mama Lou" or "Grandma Lou." When she entered the room, you would here those names called out as she was a mom to so many.
Lou was a family person who embraced the time with her brothers and sisters, from monthly outings to large family dinners where there was always great conversations filling the room.
Lou was the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother. So selfless in all that she did to care for her family. Always a home-cooked meal for family dinners. She loved being with her husband, children, and most of all seeing her grandchildren grow.
The memories created are endless. She will be remembered for her jokes and the words of wisdom she would give them.
She was always a giver in all she did and never expected anything in return.
Lou was a blessing to everyone and will always hold a special place in the hearts of others.
Barbary - Per the wishes of Lucille H. Barbary, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
