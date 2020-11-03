1/
Lucille M. Glenn
1926 - 2020
Lucille M. Glenn, 94, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Angelo Maddalena and the late Jennie Pasqualichio Maddalena.

Lucille worked as the legal secretary for Kirkpatrick, Montgomery and Crissman lawyers.

She was a member of the Xi Chi Sorority and of the Butler Lions Club Auxiliary.

Lucille was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia (John) English of Butler; two sons, William L. Glenn II of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Robert A. Glenn of Marienville, Pa.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Augie and her husband, Skip Schuler, of Butler, and Norma Wiemer of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Glenn, whom she married on March 15, 1952, and who passed away in April of 1997; one daughter, Jacquelyn Marshall; and two sisters, infant sister Marie, and Rose Caputo.

GLENN - There will be no public visitation for Lucille M. Glenn, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery, 535 Mercer St., Butler.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
