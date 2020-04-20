Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Hiles McAnallen, 98, of Butler, formerly of Chicora, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, while in the company of her family at home.

Lucille was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on July 29, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Robert M. Sr. and Zelma Young Hiles.

She was a 1938 graduate of Karns City High School and a longtime member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora and had most recently attended St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Lucille enjoyed playing bridge and needle point.

She was a volunteer with Butler Meals on Wheels for many years, and was a well-known, longtime wage and property tax collector in Fairview Township.

Lucille was a kind and gracious lady who always enjoyed a good laugh.

Lucille was a caregiver to many family members. She was most especially the longtime, loving caregiver to her son, Jim.

Lucille was married on May 15, 1941, to James B. McAnallen Jr. Mr. McAnallen passed away Dec. 13, 2009.

She is survived by a daughter, B. Elaine Boyd, and her husband James M., of Renfrew; a son, James B. "Jimmy" McAnallen III, of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald W., Robert M. Jr. and Richard L. Hiles.

Lucille's family would like to extend a grateful thank you to Lucille's caregivers, and hospice at Concordia.

MCANALLEN - Private visitation and blessing service for Lucille Hiles McAnallen, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to Butler Meals on Wheels, 218 East Jefferson St., Butler, Pa., 16001.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Lucille Hiles McAnallen, 98, of Butler, formerly of Chicora, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, while in the company of her family at home.Lucille was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on July 29, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Robert M. Sr. and Zelma Young Hiles.She was a 1938 graduate of Karns City High School and a longtime member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora and had most recently attended St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler.Lucille enjoyed playing bridge and needle point.She was a volunteer with Butler Meals on Wheels for many years, and was a well-known, longtime wage and property tax collector in Fairview Township.Lucille was a kind and gracious lady who always enjoyed a good laugh.Lucille was a caregiver to many family members. She was most especially the longtime, loving caregiver to her son, Jim.Lucille was married on May 15, 1941, to James B. McAnallen Jr. Mr. McAnallen passed away Dec. 13, 2009.She is survived by a daughter, B. Elaine Boyd, and her husband James M., of Renfrew; a son, James B. "Jimmy" McAnallen III, of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald W., Robert M. Jr. and Richard L. Hiles.Lucille's family would like to extend a grateful thank you to Lucille's caregivers, and hospice at Concordia.MCANALLEN - Private visitation and blessing service for Lucille Hiles McAnallen, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.Memorial contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to Butler Meals on Wheels, 218 East Jefferson St., Butler, Pa., 16001.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close