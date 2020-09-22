Lucretia "Lee" Richards, 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020, at Grove Manor.
Lucretia was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Smoker III and Violet Winters Smoker Renforth.
She graduated from Butler Catholic High School.
She married Harry E. Richards Jr. on July 21, 1961. He preceded her in death.
Lucretia was a past member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 852 in Harrisville. She held numerous positions within the auxiliary.
Lucretia was a member of St. Anthony Church in Forestville. She taught Sunday school for more than 25 years.
Before retiring, she worked at Saxony House in Grove City.
She was an avid bowler. Lucretia was a junior bowling league coach. She was inducted into the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame. She also enjoyed golfing.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Tina Myers of Hermitage, and Harry Richards III of Grove City; a granddaughter, Erika Myers-Caldwell of Mercer; and one sister, Margaret Morrison of North Fort Myers, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, John Smoker IV; and a brother-in-law, Donald Morrison.
RICHARDS - The family of Lucretia "Lee" Richards, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends will email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com
.