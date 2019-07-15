Lucy F. Colsten, 92, of Butler passed away Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born April 8, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Samuel Flemm and Lucy (Crawford) Flemm.
Lucy was a retired nurses aide from Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler and was a volunteer for Tele caregivers.
Surviving are her son, Larry L. Colsten of Prospect; two daughters, Nadine (Andy) Sneidar of Gladstone, Va., and Valerie (Gary) Duncan of Butler; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Colsten, whom she married May 25, 1951, and who died July 8, 1992; one son-in-law, Gary Sorge; one brother; and two sisters.
COLSTEN - Friends of Lucy F. Colsten, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019, will be received from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 15, 2019