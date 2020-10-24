Lucy Iola "Dolly" (Frascella) Stevens, 90, of Cabot, formerly of Rising Sun, Md., passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1929, in Trenton, N.J., to Joseph Frascella and Lucy Frascella. When asked if her full given name was Lucille, she would always quip, "No, just Lucy. My parents were poor and couldn't afford the extra letters," since she was born at the beginning of the Great Depression.
Her father was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Port Hueneme, Calif., where she would meet the love of her life, Lee Berkley Stevens, a young Seabee, earning extra pay by taking duty as a lifeguard at the base pool. The two married on Oct. 4, 1947, living a life of adventure together until his passing in 2010.
As the wife of a Seabee, she traveled around the world. Together, they raised a family while living in Japan, Bermuda, Italy and Canada, in addition to the several bases in the U.S.
Lucy was always involved in the community, including the Navy Wives Club, Cecil County Homemakers, and volunteering at the Veterans Administration.
She was known for her quick wit, creative mind, artistic talents, masterful sewing and rich cooking. She had natural leadership abilities and so often served as president for the clubs she joined. Not one to let needs go unmet, sometimes she would end up learning new skills that were completely out of character, like coaching a girls' Little League softball team when there were not enough parents volunteering, even though she had no previous interest in sports.
Always encouraging to her grandchildren, she would pass along timeless idioms like, "Latin is a language, as dead as dead can be; First it killed the Romans, now it's killing me," when she saw them struggling with homework.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Simmers of Rising Sun, Md., Charlene Reinhart of Butler, Theresa (Gerard) Otteni of Harmony; her grandchildren, Jeremy Stevens, Joseph Otteni, Nicholas Otteni and Christina Colonna; one great-grandchild, Max Stevens; her sister, Audrey Van Eaton of Sumpter, S.C.; her brother, Joseph (Beverly) Frascella of Blaine, Minn.; and her sister, Toni (Frank) Collins of Summerville, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Stevens; her son, Joseph Stevens; her son-in-law, Jerrald; her sister, Vivian York; and her brother, Albert Frascella.
STEVENS - Services will be private for Lucy Iola "Dolly" (Frascella) Stevens, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please donate to your local Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com
.