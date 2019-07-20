Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella A. Stewart. View Sign Service Information F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 (724)-297-3301 Send Flowers Obituary

Luella A. Stewart, formerly of Fenelton, had her homecoming into the presence of the Lord on Thursday at the age of 95.

Born April 10, 1924, in Venango County, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Effie (Shoup) Rosenberry.

She married William E. Stewart on July 27, 1946, at her parent's home.

Throughout her life, she gave first priority to attend to the spiritual and physical needs of others.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Butler.

Luella is survived by three children, Barry (Stella) Stewart of Kittanning, Donna Vantine of Etna, N.Y., and Rick (Marjorie "Jake") Stewart of Butler; her son-in-law, Steve (Ellen) Hoyle; eight grandchildren, Pamela (Christian) Wright, Jennifer (Jonathan) Lont, Douglas (Heidi) Stewart, Robert Vantine, Scott (Trish) Vantine, Rachel Hoyle (Mike) Davis, Christine Hoyle (Brent) St. Amant and Catherine Hoyle (Jason) Sauer; 21 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Stewart, who died in 1994; a daughter, Vicki Stewart Hoyle; a son, Bradley Rex Stewart; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Walter Corbett; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Ruth Rosenberry; a son-in-law, N. Frank Vantine; a daughter-in-law, Sarah "Sally" Stewart; and a granddaughter, Melanie Dawn Stewart.

STEWART - According to her firm request, there will be no viewing hours for Luella A. Stewart, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Burial is at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

