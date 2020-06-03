Luke A. Scott
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luke A. Scott, 41, formerly of Butler, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence in Beaver.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1979, in Butler, and was the son of the late Godfrey Scott and his mother, Maureen Scott.
Luke was employed as a CNA while he pursued studies toward his RN degree at the Community College of Beaver County.
He was Catholic by faith.
Luke is survived by his daughter, Camille Scott; his mother, Maureen Scott; two brothers, Phillip and Tom; one sister, Beverly; a number of nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Caitlyn Cumberland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Godfrey Scott; his sister, Mariam; and his brother, Matt.
SCOTT - There will not be a public visitation for Luke A. Scott, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A private blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family.
A private burial will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved