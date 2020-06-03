Luke A. Scott, 41, formerly of Butler, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence in Beaver.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1979, in Butler, and was the son of the late Godfrey Scott and his mother, Maureen Scott.
Luke was employed as a CNA while he pursued studies toward his RN degree at the Community College of Beaver County.
He was Catholic by faith.
Luke is survived by his daughter, Camille Scott; his mother, Maureen Scott; two brothers, Phillip and Tom; one sister, Beverly; a number of nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Caitlyn Cumberland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Godfrey Scott; his sister, Mariam; and his brother, Matt.
SCOTT - There will not be a public visitation for Luke A. Scott, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A private blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family.
A private burial will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.