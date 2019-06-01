Luke F. Cypher, 63, of Fenelton passed away on Thursday at the Platinum Ridge.
Born Oct. 7, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Luke Cypher and Ethel Graham Cypher.
Luke had worked as a bodyman and painter for Sarver Collision.
He was a member of RC Men's Club in Herman.
He enjoyed motorcycles.
Surviving are his sister, Della Barton of Cabot; his brother, Ronald (Irene) Cypher of Fenelton; his longtime companion, Mary Dietrich of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
CYPHER - Friends of Luke F. Cypher, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Coylesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the funeral home.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019