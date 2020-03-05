Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Christina Book. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Christina Book, 90, of Slippery Rock passed away at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was born on March 19, 1929 in Brady Township, Butler County, to Sherman Emery Grossman and Grace Riding Grossman.

She married James Edwin Book on Sept. 28, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1993.

She was a homemaker and had worked at the Slippery Rock Area School District for eight years, retiring in 1982.

She attended the Slippery Rock Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching game shows and movies and being around her kids and grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Lee (Walter Sr.) Smith of Volant, Debra Ann (Clifford) Gettig of Hubbard, Ohio, and Tina Marlene (Dennis) Taggart of West Liberty Borough; her fiancé, Samuel Brydon of Slippery Rock; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Thomas E., John W., and an infant son, Brian E.; her sisters, Alma Dally and Thelma Bell; and her brothers, Sherman G. and Richard E. Grossman.

BOOK - The family of Lydia Christina Book, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery.



Lydia Christina Book, 90, of Slippery Rock passed away at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.She was born on March 19, 1929 in Brady Township, Butler County, to Sherman Emery Grossman and Grace Riding Grossman.She married James Edwin Book on Sept. 28, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1993.She was a homemaker and had worked at the Slippery Rock Area School District for eight years, retiring in 1982.She attended the Slippery Rock Baptist Church.She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching game shows and movies and being around her kids and grandchildren.Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Lee (Walter Sr.) Smith of Volant, Debra Ann (Clifford) Gettig of Hubbard, Ohio, and Tina Marlene (Dennis) Taggart of West Liberty Borough; her fiancé, Samuel Brydon of Slippery Rock; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Thomas E., John W., and an infant son, Brian E.; her sisters, Alma Dally and Thelma Bell; and her brothers, Sherman G. and Richard E. Grossman.BOOK - The family of Lydia Christina Book, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery. Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close