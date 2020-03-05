Lydia Christina Book, 90, of Slippery Rock passed away at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born on March 19, 1929 in Brady Township, Butler County, to Sherman Emery Grossman and Grace Riding Grossman.
She married James Edwin Book on Sept. 28, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1993.
She was a homemaker and had worked at the Slippery Rock Area School District for eight years, retiring in 1982.
She attended the Slippery Rock Baptist Church.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching game shows and movies and being around her kids and grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Lee (Walter Sr.) Smith of Volant, Debra Ann (Clifford) Gettig of Hubbard, Ohio, and Tina Marlene (Dennis) Taggart of West Liberty Borough; her fiancé, Samuel Brydon of Slippery Rock; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Thomas E., John W., and an infant son, Brian E.; her sisters, Alma Dally and Thelma Bell; and her brothers, Sherman G. and Richard E. Grossman.
BOOK - The family of Lydia Christina Book, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020