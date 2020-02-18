|
Lyle Lee MacDonald, 74, of Middlesex Township passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Born Nov. 26, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo., he was the son of the late John "Jack" and Mae (Collins) MacDonald.
He was the loving husband of Patricia (Karcz) MacDonald and a devoted and caring father, stepfather and grandfather.
Lyle was retired after teaching for 35 years in the North Allegheny School District. He taught wood shop/metal foundry and then computers. He also worked at his own excavation business for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" MacDonald; his son, Brian (Lori) MacDonald of Middlesex Township and their children, Samantha, Emma and Frederick MacDonald; his daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Burke of Frisco, Texas, and their children, Daniel, Clare, James and Saoirse Burke; his stepchildren, Shawn (Karen) Regala, Todd Regala, Dana (Mike) Scuticchio, Richard Boyer and his son, Talon, and Marc Boyer and his son, Keagan.
MACDONALD - The family of Lyle Lee MacDonald, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at a time to be determined.
He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or online at https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Lyle's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020
