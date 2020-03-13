Lynda Ann Kerry, 64, of Saxonburg passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Dec. 26, 1955, in Butler, she was the daughter of William Darrell and Doris Simpson Darrell.
Lynda enjoyed crafting, gardening and baking and her cats, Oreo, Jinx and Sammy.
Surviving are her mother, Doris Darrell of Mars; her daughter, Michele (Jimmy) Corll of Saxonburg; her siblings, Billy Darrell of Nevada, Pam (Bob) Kalisek of Renfrew, Terry Darrell of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Doug Darrell of Mars, Jeff Darrell of Mars, Cindy Schroeder of Mars, and Mike Darrell of Mars; her granddaughter, Sadie Grace Corll; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Darrell.
KERRY - Friends of Lynda Ann Kerry, who died Thursday, March 12, 2020, will be received from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020