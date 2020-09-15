1/
Lynly Ann Lafferty
1962 - 2020
Lynly Ann Lafferty, 58, of Butler passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She was born Aug. 15, 1962, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Bill and Priscillia Lafferty.

Lynly enjoyed the outdoors, camping, painting, art and crafts. She was known to love music, was very funny, and to always be laughing.

Above all else, she loved to spend time with her dog, Secret.

Lynly was the sister of Bill (Cindy) Lafferty and Lisa (Samuel Jannotta) Lafferty; and the niece of Nancy Lorentzen.

She is also survived by a large and loving family.

LAFFERTY - All services will be held privately for Lynly Ann Lafferty, who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
