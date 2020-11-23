M. DeWayne "Pete" Hindman, 81, of Butler passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Born Aug. 22, 1939, in Petrolia, he was a son of the late Twila Mae (Gillman) Hindman.
Pete worked as a machine operator for Kennametal Industry for 17 years until its closing. He retired from Union Real Estate of Pittsburgh in 2001.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
He enjoyed his tractor, mowing grass, gardening, bird watching and being out doors. He always look forward to family and friends stopping to visit. At the holidays, Pete especially was proud to show off his Baklava. He was a member of the I.O.O.F.
Surviving are his loving wife M. Gala (Rekich) Hindman, whom he married June 26, 1965; and Pete's beloved son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Gayle Hindman of Butler.
The joy of his life were his granddaughters, Kyleigh Jarosinski "Papoose" of Ohio and Ava Hindman "Snowflake" of Butler.
Also surviving are his brothers-in -law and sisters-in-law, Carlie (Ron) Saeler, Frank (Jane) Rekich, Steve (Mary) Rekich Ted (Lisa) Rekich and Julie (Bill) Rodgers; and numerous nieces and nephews who he adored.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James LeVerne and John Earl Hindman; and his sister, M. Kathleen Eagle Kimmell.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses of Western PA (VNA) especially Travis and Lori. They would also like to thank the numerous help from their surrounding neighbors. With a heartfelt "So long" to Jim and Andi. A special "Good bye" from Pete to his dear coffee drinking buddies at McDonald's, Clearview.
Hindman - Due to current mandates, unfortunately visitation for M. DeWayne "Pete" Hindman, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be limited to family from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.
An open Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 North McKean St., Butler.
Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.
As risks decrease, mandates are lifted and safety is reassured, there will be a celebration of Pete's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice
.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.