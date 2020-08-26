1/1
M. Elaine "Elaine" Shook
1943 - 2020
M. Elaine Texter Shook, 77, of Hilliards, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

She was born June 4, 1943, in Emlenton, and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Zethina Wilson Texter.

Elaine was a lifelong member of the Eau Claire Presbyterian Church.

A dedicated caregiver, Elaine worked for various personal care facilities in the surrounding areas throughout her career. After retiring, she volunteered at the Thrift Store in Annisville for numerous years.

Elaine enjoyed collecting snowmen from her travels as well as salt and pepper shakers. She loved her dog, Bailey, who lives on the family farm.

Above all of her hobbies and accomplishments, she loved her family the most. She was always delighted to have them all together at family gatherings and reunions.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Shook, whom she married on July 3, 1969.

She is also survived by her two sons, Kevin (Angela) Shook of Sharon, and Dr. Ashely (Beth) Shook of Bellwood; two grandchildren, Hope and Holden Shook of Bellwood; and one sister, Patsy (Clarence) Greenert of Eau Claire.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosanna Karenbauer; and two brothers, Harvey and Gene Texter.

SHOOK - Visitation for M. Elaine Texter Shook, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Kline officiating.

Due to CDC and Department of Health guidelines, masks are recommended.

To view or send condolences, cards or flowers, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
