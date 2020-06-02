M. Eleanor (Kolarik) Schwalm, 98, died peacefully May 28, 2020.
Born March 3, 1922, in Iliasovce, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Joseph Kolarik and Anna Dinda Kolarik. Eleanor's parents returned to the United States and reared her, along with her nine siblings in Ohio and New Jersey, before settling in Pittsburgh.
Her scholarship to a Pittsburgh art school opened doors as a photo colorist and as a costume designer for the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Creative artistry became her avocation, as she reared six daughters with her husband, Horst Schwalm, whom she met in the Pittsburgh Lutheran Chorus and married in 1944.
Illustrated speeches, calligraphy, banner and dressmaking were only a few of her talents. In her 50s, she was schooled and licensed as an activities director for Concordia Lutheran Ministries, where her husband was the CEO. It was there that she met Jessie Weber, the head nurse, who invited her to a revival service at which Eleanor trusted Jesus as her Savior. A staunch supporter of the unborn, Eleanor began to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life.
She was a member of the Butler County Republican Women's Council, served as chaplain, hosted teas for and encouraged political candidates, and volunteered at polling places. For 50 years, before and after retirement, Eleanor served in many capacities at Concordia Haven; as the writer of hundreds of weekly newsletters, as a Bible study teacher, on the chapel's committee, as a reader to older people, as an officer in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and as an event organizer, elevating each task with her artistic flair and godly focus.
She and her husband opened their home and hearts to multitudes of families, students and missionaries, generously giving lifetime support and friendship. A prolific letter writer and crafter of gifts, Eleanor never forgot a birthday, holiday or anniversary.
Fearless and loving in her Bible convictions, she spoke about her Lord to everyone who was privileged to meet her. She and Horst were married for 59 years, until his homegoing in 2003.
Eleanor was preceded in death this year by her eldest daughter, Patricia (Joel) Benbow of Edina, Minn.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Bohdan, Ted, Bob, Milan, Walt and Ivan; and two sisters, Doris and Vera.
She is survived by her brother, Luther (Peggy) Kolarik of Ambler, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Mabel (Bob) Kolarik of North Canton, Ohio; her twin daughters, Janet (John) Rabon and Diane (Mike) Freeman, both of Simpsonville, S.C., Susan (Bill) Vidas of Edinboro, Amy (David) Hunt of Berlin, Conn.; her twin sister, Alise (Thom) Heinrich of Waterford, Pa.; and her honorary daughter, Sathia (Roland) Sehmke of Malaysia.
Eleanor leaves a great Christian legacy to her 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
SCHWALM - Calling hours for M. Eleanor (Kolarik) Schwalm, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eleanor will be buried privately beside her husband at St. Luke Cemetery, Hannahstown Road, Cabot.
Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, where Eleanor lived for more than half her life, and where she received wonderful nursing care for her final 10 days.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born March 3, 1922, in Iliasovce, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Joseph Kolarik and Anna Dinda Kolarik. Eleanor's parents returned to the United States and reared her, along with her nine siblings in Ohio and New Jersey, before settling in Pittsburgh.
Her scholarship to a Pittsburgh art school opened doors as a photo colorist and as a costume designer for the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Creative artistry became her avocation, as she reared six daughters with her husband, Horst Schwalm, whom she met in the Pittsburgh Lutheran Chorus and married in 1944.
Illustrated speeches, calligraphy, banner and dressmaking were only a few of her talents. In her 50s, she was schooled and licensed as an activities director for Concordia Lutheran Ministries, where her husband was the CEO. It was there that she met Jessie Weber, the head nurse, who invited her to a revival service at which Eleanor trusted Jesus as her Savior. A staunch supporter of the unborn, Eleanor began to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life.
She was a member of the Butler County Republican Women's Council, served as chaplain, hosted teas for and encouraged political candidates, and volunteered at polling places. For 50 years, before and after retirement, Eleanor served in many capacities at Concordia Haven; as the writer of hundreds of weekly newsletters, as a Bible study teacher, on the chapel's committee, as a reader to older people, as an officer in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and as an event organizer, elevating each task with her artistic flair and godly focus.
She and her husband opened their home and hearts to multitudes of families, students and missionaries, generously giving lifetime support and friendship. A prolific letter writer and crafter of gifts, Eleanor never forgot a birthday, holiday or anniversary.
Fearless and loving in her Bible convictions, she spoke about her Lord to everyone who was privileged to meet her. She and Horst were married for 59 years, until his homegoing in 2003.
Eleanor was preceded in death this year by her eldest daughter, Patricia (Joel) Benbow of Edina, Minn.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Bohdan, Ted, Bob, Milan, Walt and Ivan; and two sisters, Doris and Vera.
She is survived by her brother, Luther (Peggy) Kolarik of Ambler, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Mabel (Bob) Kolarik of North Canton, Ohio; her twin daughters, Janet (John) Rabon and Diane (Mike) Freeman, both of Simpsonville, S.C., Susan (Bill) Vidas of Edinboro, Amy (David) Hunt of Berlin, Conn.; her twin sister, Alise (Thom) Heinrich of Waterford, Pa.; and her honorary daughter, Sathia (Roland) Sehmke of Malaysia.
Eleanor leaves a great Christian legacy to her 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
SCHWALM - Calling hours for M. Eleanor (Kolarik) Schwalm, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eleanor will be buried privately beside her husband at St. Luke Cemetery, Hannahstown Road, Cabot.
Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, where Eleanor lived for more than half her life, and where she received wonderful nursing care for her final 10 days.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.