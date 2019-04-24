Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Gladys "Gladys" Bauer-Shipley. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

M. Gladys Andring Bauer-Shipley, 87, of Saxonburg passed away on Tuesday at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born Dec. 19, 1931, in Ekastown, she was the daughter of the late Edgar C. Miller and Gertrude Burrows Miller.

Gladys retired after 34 years from Du-Co Ceramics where she worked in the extruding department.

She was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Maqueda 421 past matron, Women of the Moose 260, Order of the Eastern Star Butler 45, Tri-State Music Association, and a life member of the Tanglewood Center.

Gladys enjoyed dancing and camping.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Joyce E. (Ron) Callen of Saxonburg, Alice F. Kelley of Butler, and Karen S. (Rick) Kelley of Butler; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Andring of Butler; her stepsons, Kevin, Keith and Kirk Bauer, and James Shipley of Baden; her stepdaughter, Kelly Bauer; her sisters, Gerry Walters of Yakama, Wash., and Shirley Scholl of Langhorne, Pa.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Andring; three husbands, Joseph Andring, William Bauer and James Shipley; her brothers, Charles, Wilmer and Wallace Miller; and a sister, Lois Preston.

BAUER-SHIPLEY - Friends of M. Gladys Andring Bauer-Shipley, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

The Butler Chapter 45 Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.

Interment will follow in Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cabot United Methodist Church Building Fund, or the Food Bank.

For more information, please visit



