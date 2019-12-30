Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Hulda "Hulda" Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

M. Hulda Moore, 98, of New Wilmington, formerly of Portersville, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, at Lowrie Place in Butler.

Hulda was born June 5, 1921, in New Castle, and was the daughter of the late I. Edward Book and Margaret Hulda McCracken Book.

She married Lloyd Everett Moore on March 11, 1946. He preceded her in death Nov. 16, 1997.

Before her marriage, she was employed at Alcoa and Shenango China.

Hulda was a member of Neshannock Presbyterian Church in New Wilmington. She was a former member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, where she served as organist.

She enjoyed music, reading, swimming and crocheting. Hulda was a member of the handbell choir at both Neshannock and New Wilmington Presbyterian churches.

Survivors include one daughter, Peggy A. (George) Dean of Chicora; one son, Thomas H. (Sue) Moore of Portersville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandson.

MOORE - Visitation for M. Hulda Moore, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, 310 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. The Rev. Howard Gaston, pastor of the church will officiate.

Interment will follow at South Plain Grove Cemetery.



