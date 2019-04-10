Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. June "June" Wedge. View Sign

M. June Beahm Wedge, 90, of Evans City passed away on Monday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born June 5, 1928, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Horace Beahm and Clara Lauten Beahm.

June belonged to BPW and Eastern Star. She was a Girl Scout leader.

She was also a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Evans City.

She was full of energy until her final days, and always had a smile for everyone.

June loved fishing in her pond, flowers, gardening, baking, every holiday, living on the farm and loved making incredible caramel popcorn.

June leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Barry Wedge of Evans City, Jill Wedge of Newell, W.Va., and Jamie (Richard) Wisniewski of Harmony; her grandchildren, Heather Wedge of Pittsburgh, Brian (Cherry) Wedge of San Diego, Calif., Bridget Bemis of Newell, W.Va., Jason Wisniewski of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nicole Wisniewski of Lexington, Ky.; and her great-grandson, Connor Wedge.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arthur "Bud" Wedge, whom she married on May 6, 1949, and who passed away on April 16, 2015; and her daughter, Joyce, who passed away on March 21, 2018.

WEDGE - Friends of M. June Beahm Wedge, who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with the Rev. Lisa Griffin officiating.

June will be laid to rest, alongside her beloved husband, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Flowers will be accepted and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



856 Evans City Road

Renfrew , PA 16053

