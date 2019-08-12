M. Kathleen "Kathy" Wallace, 79, of Butler passed away at home Sunday surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Boyers. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry "Rick" Rayburg and the late Catherine "Kate" Klavon Rayburg.
She retired after 24 years of service from the Moniteau School District.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Kathy is survived by her husband, James P. Wallace Jr., whom she married Nov. 26, 1960; one daughter, Theresa Morrow, and her husband, Douglas, of Karns City; one son, Timothy Wallace, and his wife, Barbara, of Chicora; three grandchildren, Kristy Hershey, Kelly Morrow and Brandon Wallace; two great-grandchildren, Dean Hershey III and Kameron Hershey; and one sister, Barbara Kristufek of Harrisville.
Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
WALLACE - The family of M. Kathleen "Kathy" Wallace, who died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A blessing service will follow at 5 p.m. with Father Steve Neff officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Varnum Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019