Mabel Coyle McNallen, 95, of Chicora passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born May 4, 1924, in Fenelton, Mabel was the daughter of the late James Stuart and Claire Zimmel Coyle.

She was the loving wife for 68 years of John E. McNallen, who passed away Dec. 7, 2015. She met John "Johnnie" at a dance for returning war veterans in Chicora, upon his return from World War II in 1946.

Mabel was a graduate of Butler High School and Butler Business College.

She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.

She was an avid golfer, having played in the Women's League at Butler Country Club and also at St. Jude Golf Course in Chicora.

She baked bread and rolls regularly for most of 50 years. She was always considerate of people, making sure they were thanked, fed and had something to drink. In fact, Mabel was known in Chicora as giving full-size candy bars at Halloween.

Throughout her life, she remained close to her siblings, nieces and nephews. She cared for them all. Her biggest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen Steiner and Maureen Gray, of Butler, and Melissa McNallen of Fox Chapel; her sons, Michael McNallen and his wife, Pam, of Annapolis, Md., and Patrick McNallen of Championsgate, Fla.; her sister, Nancy Carr of Fort Myers, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Nancy Coyle of Coylesville; her grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Michael, Brianne, Corey, Jack, Luke and Tyler; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Eden, Christian, Seamus, Eibhlin, Clodagh, Tobias, Hadley, Quinn, Reese, Liam and John Henry; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and a great-granddog, "Daisy."

All will miss "Mema" and her sweet rolls greatly.

Mabel was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Thomas, Colleen King and Jane Lea McKee; her brother, James Coyle; her grandson, Keelan McNallen; as well as a number of cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

MCNALLEN - Friends of Mabel Coyle McNallen, who died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, with the Rev. Lou Pascazi, Senior Parochial Vicar, and the Rev. William Ashbaugh, a Roman Catholic priest, concelebrating.

Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025, or to the LPGA Foundation for the development of young women golfers.

