Mabel Mae "Mame" Bowser, 90, of Kittanning, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her children at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.
Mabel was born on Jan. 1, 1930, in Kittanning, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Nellie (Flanders) Mechling. She had lived in Kittanning most of her life.
She was formerly employed by Stull Cleaning, and later was self-employed as a housekeeper and had cleaned for Merchants Bank and Good Brothers.
Her faith, trust and love for the Lord were evident to all. She faced a diagnosis of Alzheimer's like all life's changes; she gave it to the Lord knowing he would take care of her. Always ready to help and listen at any time, she led a life of sacrifice, helping others as well as her family.
Mabel loved to sing, was funny, witty and could always make you laugh. She was a practical joker with a smile that could light up a room. She was deeply devoted to caring for her mother and will be best remembered for being a loving and giving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her two children, Robert "Rob" Bowser and his wife, Robin, of Butler, and Sherry Piccola and Joe Daily of Kittanning; six grandchildren, David Piccola, Mark Piccola, Joshua Piccola, April Piccola, Emily Bowser and Brett Bowser; three great-grandchildren, Emma Piccola, Addyson Rhodes and Bailey Johns; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Bella Rhodes, Riya DiNardo and Nevin Lake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wendall Bowser, who died May 15, 1993; a brother, Blaine Johnston; two sisters, Caroline Mechling and Delores Wyant Swarmer.
BOWSER - The family of Mabel Mae "Mame" Bowser, who died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Bobbitt officiating.
Interment will follow at Kittanning Cemetery, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.
To send an online condolence and view a video tribute honoring Mabel's life, visit www.bauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.