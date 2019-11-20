Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville 445 Beatty Road Monroeville , PA 15146 (412)-856-4747 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville 445 Beatty Road Monroeville , PA 15146 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Kaufman Havrilla, 62, of Monroeville, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.

Madeline lived a life in pursuit of social justice from her time in the Peace Corps, to her professional career as a Department of Labor investigator, enforcing labor laws and OPM, providing leadership in her union, serving as both vice president and president of AFGE Local 2450.

Her dedication to others carried into her private life, where she led a Catholic Women's Foot Washing protest in March of 1986, devoted her time to speaking out in local board meetings in defense of her community's health and environment with Sustainable Monroeville, and took an active role in pursuing improvements in the Gateway School District, for both her children and others.

She graduated from IUP as a political science major and Spanish minor. She gained fluency abroad in Spain, which served her as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. Later, she obtained a master's from Loyola University of New Orleans.

She was an avid reader, a quilter, a crafter, an entrepreneur, and a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

She will be greatly missed.

She was the beloved wife of David D. Havrilla; the loving mother of Tony, Rachel and Anna Havrilla; and the sister of Kathleen (the late Jack Comeford) Kaufman, Tom (Carla) Kaufman, Bill Kaufman, Maggie Craig, Ray (Amy) Kaufman, Paul Kaufman and Edward Kaufman.

She is also survived by her aunt, Mary Kaufman; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and her cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph and Margaret Alta (Morris) Kaufman; and her siblings, Jim and Jeanne "Rie" Kaufman.

HAVRILLA - Family and friends of Madeline Kaufman Havrilla, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Monroeville/Plum Chapel, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation.





