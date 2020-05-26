Madeline VanGrootenbruel, 88, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020.
She was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Steve and Rose Wasko.
Madeline was active with the Butler Little Theatre, the Rebekahs, and the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 249, hosting the Scotland School Christmas party.
She worked at Big Lots for over 20 years, enjoyed watching her family participate in sports, and she was in a bowling league for many years.
Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandson and great-grandchildren.
Madeline was the loving mother of Kathy (Ken) Robb; the beloved grandmother of Tony Scott; and the great-grandmother of Katelyn, Alexys, Christian and Aiden.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jeannie Rowbottom and Steven (Roz) Wasko; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
VANGROOTENBRUEL - A private viewing and funeral for Madeline VanGrootenbruel, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, will be held at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Inurnment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.