Madelyn Jean Eppinger, 86, of New Wilmington, formerly of Portersville, passed away at The Grove in New Wilmington on Saturday.

She was born Feb. 17, 1933, in New Castle, to Raymond James Ramsey and Mary Gertrude Nelson Ramsey.

She had been employed for more than 30 years at Eppinger's Restaurant as a waitress.

Madelyn was of the Protestant faith and had formerly been a member of South Plain Grove Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading, building puzzles, crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by two sons, John L. (Maria) Eppinger of Volant, and Wayne A. (Cheryl) Eppinger of Slippery Rock; her brother, James (Elaine) Ramsey of New Castle; four grandchildren, Larry Eppinger, Shawn Eppinger, Nicole Rust, and Bradley Eppinger; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Eppinger; her daughter, Tammy Lynn Schrader; her sister, Erma Zak; and her brothers, George and Raymond Ramsey.

EPPINGER - Family of Madelyn Jean Eppinger, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Mt. Hermon-Union Cemetery in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County.



421 New Castle St

Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

(724) 794-2830

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close