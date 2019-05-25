Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madelyn May Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Madelyn May Shaffer, 90, of Evans City passed away Thursday while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 7, 1929, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Martha Neil Rice.

Madelyn was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City.

She enjoyed watching the sprint car races at Lernerville Speedway. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Major League Baseball on the television.

She loved her dogs and her cats.

Madelyn was a loving wife, mother and sister and she will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Madelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 67 years, Harry Shaffer, whom she married in December of 1951; her son, Kirk McCool and his wife, Sharon, of Evans City; her sister-in-law, Ann Rice of Evans City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Madelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, William Rice, Marge McCool and Gertrude Eagley.

SHAFFER - In accordance with the family's wishes, all services are private for Madelyn May Shaffer, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



