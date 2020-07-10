1/
Madelyn Summerville
Madelyn Summerville, 87, of Sarver, formerly of Butler, passed away July 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Edward M. Dietz Jr. and the late Nora O'Neal.
Madelyn was a homemaker.
Madelyn is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Stutz of Cabot, Debbie (Jude) Rosenbauer of Chicora, and Sherry (Fred) Wiles of Antioch, Ill.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ellen Kerner of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy M. Summerville Sr., who passed away in 1995; one son, Roy Summerville Jr.; one daughter, Toni; and two sisters.
SUMMERVILLE - There will be no public visitation for Madelyn Summerville, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Burial and services will be private.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
