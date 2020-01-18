Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel J. Moreno Jr.. View Sign Service Information Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 140 New Castle Rd. Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4042 Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel J. Moreno Jr., 91, of Saxonburg ascended to glory on Jan. 13, 2020.

Born in 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Manuel J. Moreno Sr. and Elizabeth Gonzales.

During his childhood, he attended Scotland School, an orphanage, where he excelled at sports and athletics so much that he broke and set records. He played football, basketball, baseball, track and threw javelin.

He was in electric shop, vice president of the senior class, and was in the boy's chorus when they won the state championship. He was also on the yearbook staff. He was noted in school for his black curly hair.

He was honorably discharged in 1950 from the U.S. Air Force as a corporal.

After meeting at Scotland School at age 16, he married Helen Eichler in 1946, at age 18. They were married for more than 73 years until her death in 2019.

They had their first child at age 19. Together, they had three children, Joseph Moreno of California, Manuel Moreno of Ohio, and Jo Anne (Jeffrey) Stewart of Butler.

Manuel is survived by four grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Harbison, Carrie (Mark Wursten) Harbison, Melissa Moreno and Manuel Moreno.

He was the great-grandfather to Zachary (Nicole) Harbison, Adam Harbison, Luke Harbison, Shelby Crispin, Caleb Wursten–Harbison, Maia Wursten–Harbison, Josephine Wursten–Harbison, Madison Moreno, Balin Moreno, Brydon Moreno, Emma Moreno and Grace Seybert.

He was also the great-great-grandfather of Olivia Sue Harbison, making five generations from Manuel to Olivia.

He is also survived by his sisters, Tencia Sanfratello of Arizona, and Antonia Zevney of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

We have many fond memories of Dad/Grandpap, so many that we are making a notebook of them. We noticed that each story tells of a loving, patient man who enjoyed us, and that love was reciprocated by us.

The years have taken a toll on the body, but knowing that the soul lives on because of what Jesus Christ has done for us. "We do not grieve as those who have no hope"

"All things will be restored and we will all praise the name of the Lord and live in the shadow of the Almighty forever. This is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our eyes."

MORENO - Burial services for Manuel J. Moreno Jr., who died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, will be held privately with a memorial service to be officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Stewart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

