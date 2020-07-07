Marcel Gall, 95, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 18, 1924, in Butler, he was a son of the late Henry and Charlotte (Leroy) Gall.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II.
He retired in 1986 from Butler Armco in the maintenance silicon department following 40 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed stamp and coin collecting.
Surviving are his wife, Genevieve (Sziszurak) Gall, whom he married on Nov. 30, 1946; and three sons, Dr. Ronald (Maxine) Gall of Ohio, Timothy (Kassie) Gall of Harrisburg, and Gary (Cheryl) Gall of Butler.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
GALL - Funeral services for Marcel Gall, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, are private.
Interment will be held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
.