Marcella P. Bennett
1945 - 2020
Marcella P. (Kumer) Bennett joined her mother and grandson on Monday, May 18, 2020, as she went home to her Lord and Savior from Sunnyview Nursing Home.
Marcella was born on April 18, 1945, in Sewickley, and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Phyllis (Maruca) Kumer.
She was the beloved mother of Loretta Safranek; the loving grandmother of Kimberly (Donald), Richard (Danielle), Lukus (Jamie), Cheyenne (Robert), and the late Bernard.
She was the cherished great-grandmother of Haley, Austin, Mason, Avery, Levi, Isabella, Aubriee and Mariah; and she also loved like a granddaughter, her caregiver, Alexis.
Marcella was a lifelong resident of Sewickley, a member of St. James Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Baden VFW.
Marcella was a longtime dispatcher of PJX Trucking Co.
Marcella loved to cook, make ceramics and cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but most of all, she loved being with her grandchildren. She would never turn down a family cookout or dinner at Olive Garden. She was the matriarch of her family.
BENNETT - Visitation for Marcella P. (Kumer) Bennett, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, will be held at Copeland Funeral Home, Sewickley, where a blessing service will be celebrated.
Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Please visit www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
