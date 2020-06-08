Marcelle Lucille (Denton) Titus, 93, formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family at Sudbury Pines Healthcare in Sudbury, Mass.
She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Titus.
Lucille was born in 1927 and was the daughter of the late Mabel (Emery) and Earl Denton of Butler.
She was a 1945 graduate of Butler High School.
She went on to become a registered nurse to help during World War II. After Lucille and her husband, Bill, were married, they lived in Butler, Waco, Texas, and Syosset, N.Y., where they raised their two sons, William and Robert.
Lucille is survived her brother, Joseph Denton; her daughter-in-law, Ilene Titus; her grandson, Robert H. Titus Jr. and his wife, Lindsey; her grandson, Will Titus; her great-granddaughter, Savannah Titus; her extended family, Kellie, Tim, Darin, Kate, Deacon, Donavan, Hazel, Kim, Pat, Tyler, Megan, Jarrett and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her sons, William B. and Robert H. Titus; a brother, Earl Denton Jr.; and a sister, Millicent Sanders.
TITUS - Due to the pandemic, the family of Marcelle Lucille (Denton) Titus, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will gather together at a later date to say prayers and share memories.
Arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass.
To leave a word of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com.
She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Titus.
Lucille was born in 1927 and was the daughter of the late Mabel (Emery) and Earl Denton of Butler.
She was a 1945 graduate of Butler High School.
She went on to become a registered nurse to help during World War II. After Lucille and her husband, Bill, were married, they lived in Butler, Waco, Texas, and Syosset, N.Y., where they raised their two sons, William and Robert.
Lucille is survived her brother, Joseph Denton; her daughter-in-law, Ilene Titus; her grandson, Robert H. Titus Jr. and his wife, Lindsey; her grandson, Will Titus; her great-granddaughter, Savannah Titus; her extended family, Kellie, Tim, Darin, Kate, Deacon, Donavan, Hazel, Kim, Pat, Tyler, Megan, Jarrett and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her sons, William B. and Robert H. Titus; a brother, Earl Denton Jr.; and a sister, Millicent Sanders.
TITUS - Due to the pandemic, the family of Marcelle Lucille (Denton) Titus, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will gather together at a later date to say prayers and share memories.
Arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass.
To leave a word of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.