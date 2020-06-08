Marcelle Lucille Titus
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelle Lucille (Denton) Titus, 93, formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family at Sudbury Pines Healthcare in Sudbury, Mass.
She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Titus.
Lucille was born in 1927 and was the daughter of the late Mabel (Emery) and Earl Denton of Butler.
She was a 1945 graduate of Butler High School.
She went on to become a registered nurse to help during World War II. After Lucille and her husband, Bill, were married, they lived in Butler, Waco, Texas, and Syosset, N.Y., where they raised their two sons, William and Robert.
Lucille is survived her brother, Joseph Denton; her daughter-in-law, Ilene Titus; her grandson, Robert H. Titus Jr. and his wife, Lindsey; her grandson, Will Titus; her great-granddaughter, Savannah Titus; her extended family, Kellie, Tim, Darin, Kate, Deacon, Donavan, Hazel, Kim, Pat, Tyler, Megan, Jarrett and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her sons, William B. and Robert H. Titus; a brother, Earl Denton Jr.; and a sister, Millicent Sanders.
TITUS - Due to the pandemic, the family of Marcelle Lucille (Denton) Titus, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will gather together at a later date to say prayers and share memories.
Arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough, Mass.
To leave a word of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved