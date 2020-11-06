1/1
Marci Pawk
Marci Pawk (Rogalski), 47, of Kittanning left this life to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully at West Penn Hospital.

Marci was the loving wife and best friend to Matthew Pawk, formerly of Butler, for 17 years. Their bond created three beautiful daughters, Olivia, 16; Gabrielle, 14; and Isabella, 10; the joys of her life.

To know Marci was to know that family was everything. She loved nothing more than spending time with her immediate and extended family and close friends.

Marci graduated from Armstrong Central in 1991 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1995.

She spent her entire teaching career in the Armstrong School District, primarily at Lenape Elementary, minutes from where she grew up. She loved teaching her students and working closely with her dear friends and colleagues. Teaching was certainly her life's calling and only motherhood and family meant more to her.

In addition to her husband and daughters, Marci is survived by her beloved parents, Raymond and Theresa Rogalski. They instilled in her the importance of family values, which she carried on through her entire life.

She also leaves behind her sisters, Maria DiGregorio (Bob DiGregorio), Adrianne Carillo (Rick Carillo), Michele Pawk (John Dossett) and Laura Santora (Bud Santora); and her brothers, Michael Rogalski (Elizabeth Rogalski), David Rogalski (Jennie Rogalski) and Michael Pawk (Georgia Pawk).

Marci simply adored her many nieces, Andrea DiGregorio, Stephanie DiGregorio, Abbey DiGregorio, Sophia DiGregorio, Ally Rogalski, Rochelle Rogalski, Alyssa Rogalski, Maya Carillo, Cassandra Pawk, Tori Pawk, Elle Santora and Ava Santora; her nephews, Jacob Rogalski, Nathan Rogalski, Luke Rogalski, Zachary Rogalski, Rocco Carillo, Max Pawk, Jack Dossett, Jake Santora and Tripp Santora; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Marci was an incredibly giving, generous, caring, and selfless person. She enjoyed exercising, especially CrossFit, watching her girls play their various sports and activities, listening to her daughters sing, relaxing with her dog, Honey, spending time with her many friends, and cooking amazing meals for others.

To the end, she put others before herself. She enjoyed every day of her all-too-brief life, living fully in celebration of family and faith.

PAWK - Visitation for Marci Pawk (Rogalski), who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be held privately for family from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City.

Additional visitation for the public will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Church in Ford City.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ Prince of Peace Church, 718 4th Ave., Ford City.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Memories & Condolences

November 6, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matthew Dunaway
November 6, 2020
There are no words to express the sympathy we have for you! Just know you are in our prayers and our thoughts! May you receive the peace and comfort that only God himself can provide!
Angela Bibeau
Family
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angela Bibeau
November 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy............I'm sure she will be missed by family friends and former students.............
Dennis and Linda Gaggini
Dennis A Gaggini
Friend
November 5, 2020
Miss Rogalski (as I knew her at the time) was my 6th grade reading and language arts teacher. As a student, I remember her being so kind, soft-spoken, and full of grace. She wore a smile on her face, always. Many years later, I returned to Lenape as a substitute teacher. Mrs. Pawk was so nice and welcoming. She loved helping her students. It’s safe to say she influenced many students during her teaching career. Her loss is devastating. You could tell she loved teaching. Sending many prayers to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.
Teresa Coleman
Student
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Kuhns
November 5, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 5, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Briann Bell
November 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the entire family .
Carrie and Bert White
November 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family my prayers and thoughts are with you.
Linda J. Lamison
November 5, 2020
Matt and family,
No words can take away the pain that you are feeling now, but please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers and that our hearts are aching as well... May your memories bring you comfort and peace...
Crystal Corson & Scott Kline
Shawn and TJ Corson
Crystal Corson
Friend
November 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donald Phillips
November 5, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 5, 2020
I offer my deepest sympathy to Matt (my work "brother from another brother") and his family. As he knows. me and countless others are here for him at any time.
Bob Truscello
Friend
November 5, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Phillips
November 5, 2020
Matt and family, Sending you all prayers and hugs through this difficult time. Marci was such a beautiful mother and friend.
Maria (Sleigh)Herrit
Friend
November 5, 2020
Our hearts ache for those here on earth for those who loved Marci so dearly. Marci’s kindness and beauty shined from the inside out from the first moment you met her. I will forever be thankful for the brief time I knew her and be praying for all who mourn the loss of this beautiful soul.
Carrie Rodgers
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Mansfield
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
