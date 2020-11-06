Marci Pawk (Rogalski), 47, of Kittanning left this life to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully at West Penn Hospital.



Marci was the loving wife and best friend to Matthew Pawk, formerly of Butler, for 17 years. Their bond created three beautiful daughters, Olivia, 16; Gabrielle, 14; and Isabella, 10; the joys of her life.



To know Marci was to know that family was everything. She loved nothing more than spending time with her immediate and extended family and close friends.



Marci graduated from Armstrong Central in 1991 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1995.



She spent her entire teaching career in the Armstrong School District, primarily at Lenape Elementary, minutes from where she grew up. She loved teaching her students and working closely with her dear friends and colleagues. Teaching was certainly her life's calling and only motherhood and family meant more to her.



In addition to her husband and daughters, Marci is survived by her beloved parents, Raymond and Theresa Rogalski. They instilled in her the importance of family values, which she carried on through her entire life.



She also leaves behind her sisters, Maria DiGregorio (Bob DiGregorio), Adrianne Carillo (Rick Carillo), Michele Pawk (John Dossett) and Laura Santora (Bud Santora); and her brothers, Michael Rogalski (Elizabeth Rogalski), David Rogalski (Jennie Rogalski) and Michael Pawk (Georgia Pawk).



Marci simply adored her many nieces, Andrea DiGregorio, Stephanie DiGregorio, Abbey DiGregorio, Sophia DiGregorio, Ally Rogalski, Rochelle Rogalski, Alyssa Rogalski, Maya Carillo, Cassandra Pawk, Tori Pawk, Elle Santora and Ava Santora; her nephews, Jacob Rogalski, Nathan Rogalski, Luke Rogalski, Zachary Rogalski, Rocco Carillo, Max Pawk, Jack Dossett, Jake Santora and Tripp Santora; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.



Marci was an incredibly giving, generous, caring, and selfless person. She enjoyed exercising, especially CrossFit, watching her girls play their various sports and activities, listening to her daughters sing, relaxing with her dog, Honey, spending time with her many friends, and cooking amazing meals for others.



To the end, she put others before herself. She enjoyed every day of her all-too-brief life, living fully in celebration of family and faith.



PAWK - Visitation for Marci Pawk (Rogalski), who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be held privately for family from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City.



Additional visitation for the public will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Church in Ford City.



Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski to officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ Prince of Peace Church, 718 4th Ave., Ford City.





