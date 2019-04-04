Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marcia "Marcie" Ann Peaco, 50, of Zelienople passed away on Monday with her family and friends by her side while under the care of West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Sept. 24, 1968, in Butler, she was the daughter of William J. Shaffer and Janet Brasco Shaffer.

Marcie was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

She was employed by the Seneca Valley School District as an administrative assistant for athletics and activities. She volunteered and assisted with athletic events and worked closely with her husband, Ray, for the track and field team at Seneca Valley.

She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. Above all, Marcie valued the time she spent with her family and with the family cat, Jasper. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Marcie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Raymond F. Peaco Jr., whom she married on Nov. 10, 1990; her children, Megan (Mitchell) Hammer of Harmony, and Morgan Peaco at home; her siblings, Jeff Shaffer of Shermans Dale, Pa., and Dina (Brian) Rigot of Robinson Township; her niece and nephews, Nic and Luke Shaffer and Tori Heasley; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond F. (Louise Grindel) Peaco Sr. of Valencia.

PEACO - Friends of Marcia "Marcie" Ann Peaco, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Monday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

Marcie will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

The family suggests that donations be given in Marcie's memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Marcia "Marcie" Ann Peaco, 50, of Zelienople passed away on Monday with her family and friends by her side while under the care of West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born Sept. 24, 1968, in Butler, she was the daughter of William J. Shaffer and Janet Brasco Shaffer.Marcie was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.She was employed by the Seneca Valley School District as an administrative assistant for athletics and activities. She volunteered and assisted with athletic events and worked closely with her husband, Ray, for the track and field team at Seneca Valley.She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. Above all, Marcie valued the time she spent with her family and with the family cat, Jasper. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Marcie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Raymond F. Peaco Jr., whom she married on Nov. 10, 1990; her children, Megan (Mitchell) Hammer of Harmony, and Morgan Peaco at home; her siblings, Jeff Shaffer of Shermans Dale, Pa., and Dina (Brian) Rigot of Robinson Township; her niece and nephews, Nic and Luke Shaffer and Tori Heasley; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond F. (Louise Grindel) Peaco Sr. of Valencia.PEACO - Friends of Marcia "Marcie" Ann Peaco, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Monday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.Marcie will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.The family suggests that donations be given in Marcie's memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location

130 Wisconsin Ave.

Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066

724-776-6610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close