Marcia E. King Fulmer, 83, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a period of declining health.
Born in Butler on June 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Bartoe King.
She was a 1955 graduate of the former Parker High School and was Protestant by faith.
Marcia was a devoted housewife and homemaker and was employed by the T-shirt factory at East Brady for a number of years.
Mrs. Fulmer was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion formerly of Foxburg and Parker.
She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and was an avid canner of fruits and vegetables. Her talented hobby was sewing and embroidery of pillowcases and quilts.
Surviving are four daughters, Christine (Pat) Grant of Natrona, Tina (Larry "Squirrel") Simpson of Emlenton, Bonnie (Donnie) Dittman of Emlenton, and Marie (Brent) Wagner of West Freedom, with whom she made her home; three sons, Thomas (Theresa) Fulmer of Edgewood, Md., Timothy (significant other Joni Runyan) of Callensburg, and Frank (Kelly) Fulmer of Foxburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews including Terri and Rick Switzer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L. Fulmer, whom she married in 1957 and who passed away in 1996; two grandchildren, Joshua Simpson in 1991 and Nathan Wagner in 2009; three brothers, Thomas, Donald, and William (Bill) King; and a sister, Donna Kinney.
FULMER - Friends of Marcia E. King Fulmer, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Perryville Cemetery, Parker.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019