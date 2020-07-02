1/1
Marcia L. Bennett
Marcia L. Bennett, 82, passed away July 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Marcia was born on June 11, 1938, in Butler, to Paul L. Marburger and Grace Rasely Marburger.
Marcia graduated from Butler High School.
She was a lifelong member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church.
She worked in the family business in her early years, and then later on in life, she worked and retired from Magnetics.
Marcia enjoyed planting flowers, shopping, listening to music, and lunch dates with her forever friends. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, William Bennett, whom she married on Feb. 10, 1956; two daughters, Colby (Dick) Smith of Wexford and Carrie (Bill) Minton of Butler; four grandchildren, Dustin (Erin) Byerly, Cayce Smith, Carly (Sean) Barry and Bennett (Lauren) Porter; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Austin, Blessed and Jahsiah; one brother, Al (Joan) Marburger of Glidden, Wis.; one sister-in-law, Nancy (Dick) Bowser of Lorain, Ohio; her special aunt, June Gregg of Butler; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister.
The family would like to thank everyone for the countless cards, phone calls and acts of kindness Marcia received during her illness. She was overwhelmed by all the love and support, and her days were brightened by your thoughtfulness of her.
She will always be loved and dearly missed by those who knew her.
BENNETT - Friends of Marcia L. Bennett, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A private burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the state of Pennsylvania, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

