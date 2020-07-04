1/
Marcia L. Bennett
Marcia L. Bennett, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Marcia had been longtime resident of Butler.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 3, 2020
God bless Marcia, and blessings and condolences to Bill, Colby and Carrie and all of Marcias family and many friends. I have fond memories of visiting Bennett Glass Co and Marcias fun personality and smiles and laughs. Rest In Peace.
Randy Tracy
Friend
July 3, 2020
Carrie, Im very sorry for the loss of your mom,I can only hope that joyous and loving memories help you through this difficult time.
Barry Payung
Classmate
July 3, 2020
To the Bennett Family, you have our deepest sympathy with the passing of
Marcia. She will be missed very much.
Gordon/Grace Bonney
Friend
July 3, 2020
My sincere condolences on the passing of Mrs Bennett. Praying for peace in the coming days.
Linda Vanderzee Sloan
Friend
