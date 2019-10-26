Butler Eagle

Marcia Maxine Walls (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Maxine Walls.
Service Information
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-283-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marcia Maxine Walls, 89, of Cabot passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Concordia at Cabot.
She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Meridian, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom.
In the 1950s, she worked as a secretary for a local law firm, GMAC and Heckett Engineering. She and her husband, Wayne, worked as partners in several family entrepreneurial ventures from the 1960s through the 1990s.
Marcia was a deacon at Calvary United Presbyterian Church and later attended Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Valencia.
She was a talented watercolor artist and was a longtime member of the Associated Artists of Butler County (AABC). Marcia's work with the association was honored with the WQED VITA (Volunteers in the Arts) award in 2004.
She was instrumental in the opening of the Butler Art Center on Main Street in 1990. This facility gives Butler community members a place to view the work of local artists and provides educational opportunities to students of all ages.
Marcia also loved to garden, cook, sew and read.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Wayne Walls; a son, Rhett (Jill) B. Walls of Butler; a daughter, Wendy (Ken) H. Fend of Loveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nathan, Lydia, Amelia and Justin Walls and Laura and Olivia Fend; and two sisters, Mary Lou Sheldon of Butler, and Harriet (Rolf) Amsler of Williamsburg, Va.
WALLS - Friends of Marcia Maxine Walls, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.