Marcia Maxine Walls, 89, of Cabot passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Concordia at Cabot.

She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Meridian, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom.

In the 1950s, she worked as a secretary for a local law firm, GMAC and Heckett Engineering. She and her husband, Wayne, worked as partners in several family entrepreneurial ventures from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Marcia was a deacon at Calvary United Presbyterian Church and later attended Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Valencia.

She was a talented watercolor artist and was a longtime member of the Associated Artists of Butler County (AABC). Marcia's work with the association was honored with the WQED VITA (Volunteers in the Arts) award in 2004.

She was instrumental in the opening of the Butler Art Center on Main Street in 1990. This facility gives Butler community members a place to view the work of local artists and provides educational opportunities to students of all ages.

Marcia also loved to garden, cook, sew and read.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Wayne Walls; a son, Rhett (Jill) B. Walls of Butler; a daughter, Wendy (Ken) H. Fend of Loveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nathan, Lydia, Amelia and Justin Walls and Laura and Olivia Fend; and two sisters, Mary Lou Sheldon of Butler, and Harriet (Rolf) Amsler of Williamsburg, Va.

WALLS - Friends of Marcia Maxine Walls, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

