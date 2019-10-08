Butler Eagle

Marcia "Marcy" McKitten (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Avenue
Butler, PA
View Map
Obituary
Marcia "Marcy" Rosellini McKitten, 61, of Butler passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born May 23, 1958, in Russellton, she was a daughter of Marjorie Sorokacs Rosellini and the late Maurico F. Rosellini.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
She was a hairstylist. She attended Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and later earned her teacher's certificate through Butler Beauty Academy.
Marcy loved going to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed life!
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, J. Timothy McKitten, whom she married Sept. 30, 1983; her mother, Marjorie Rosellini; six siblings, Linda Roth and her husband, Douglas, of Butler, Rick Rosellini and his wife, Nikki, of Bellefonte, Pa., Jeffrey Rosellini and his wife, Liz, of Boyers, Keith Rosellini of Butler, Maria Fair and her husband, Thomas, of Butler, and Patricia Rosellini of Butler; nine nieces and nephews, Faith, Tonya, Dylan, Noelle, Skylar, Jacob, Lindsey, Jonathan and Zander; her mother-in-law, Kathryn Rose McKitten of Butler; her brother-in-law, Paul McKitten and his wife, Deborah, of Greenville, S.C.; her aunt, Ann Lenzi of Butler; and her two uncles, Victor Leyland of Michigan, and Melvin Koch of Ellwood City.
Also surviving are many loving relatives and friends.MCKITTEN- Friends of Marcia "Marcy" Rosellini McKitten, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations to Autism Society of Butler, 202 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033 or to Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019
