Marcus D. Register Jr., 48, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born May 3, 1971, in Jacksonville, Fla., Marcus was the son of the late Marcus and Brenda Register.
Marcus attended Slippery Rock High School. He then went to work as a roofer, which he did until his passing.
Marcus enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children, Carrie Register, Colin Register, Olivia Register, Marley Hinkle and Isiac Hinkle; and a sister, Theresa (Steve) Zorbas.
Marcus was preceded in death by his parents.
REGISTER - The family of Marcus D. Register Jr., who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 North Main St., Harrisville.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Stebbins of the Sinners Sanctuary Church officiating.
Loved ones can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020