Marcus Geibel Jr., 56, of Butler passed away unexpectedly at 9:35 a.m. on April 1, 2020, at his residence.
Marcus was born Aug. 5, 1963, in Butler, and was the son of the late Doris (Boofer) Snell and Marcus Geibel Sr.
He graduated from Moniteau High School and was self-employed.
Some of his favorite hobbies were going to flea markets, spending time with his family and sharing his faith will others.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeanette Geibel of Jackson Center, Sandy Geibel of Mercer, Viola Geibel of Jackson Center and Samantha Geibel of Georgia; his sisters, Jane Vasconi and her husband, David, of Hermitage and Vickie Willingham and her husband, Mel, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brothers, James Geibel and his wife, Joann, of Butler, Jeffery Geibel and his wife, Arlene, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Samuel Geibel and his wife, Cindy, of West Sunbury; and his five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by a sister, Hannah Hunter; a niece, Jennifer McCune; and a nephew, Tony Snow.
GEIBEL - There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date for Marcus Geibel Jr., who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 State St., Hermitage.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020