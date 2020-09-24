1/
Margaret A. Hilf
Margaret A. (Riebel) Hilf, 84, of Millvale passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas R. Hilf.

She was also the loving mother of Fred (Marilyn) Burns, Dianne Burns, Richard (Judy) Burns and Douglas R. (Karen) Hilf Jr.; the proud grandmother of Dennis Barricella, and Lauren and Ethan Hilf; and the sister of Pat Riebel and the late Hank, Ron and James "Jumbo" Riebel.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

HILF - Friends of Margaret A. (Riebel) Hilf, who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hahn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 123 North Ave., Millvale.

Please visit www.hahnfhandcremationservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
26
Service
05:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
