Margaret A. (Riebel) Hilf, 84, of Millvale passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas R. Hilf.
She was also the loving mother of Fred (Marilyn) Burns, Dianne Burns, Richard (Judy) Burns and Douglas R. (Karen) Hilf Jr.; the proud grandmother of Dennis Barricella, and Lauren and Ethan Hilf; and the sister of Pat Riebel and the late Hank, Ron and James "Jumbo" Riebel.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
HILF - Friends of Margaret A. (Riebel) Hilf, who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hahn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 123 North Ave., Millvale.
