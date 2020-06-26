Margaret A. "Peggy" Lubbert, 94, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born on May 12, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Nellie Bly Slevin.
Margaret was an avid Pirates fan and even kept score along with the game, while watching at home as her father had taught her.
Margaret loved to sing. When she was in her 20s, she sang and traveled with an all-female singing group and sang throughout her life, filling the house with music. She finished her singing career in the choir at Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she was a member.
Margaret worked as a secretary for many years, retiring as a legal secretary for the United Steelworkers in Pittsburgh.
Despite her retirement, she continued to offer her secretarial support to family and the organizations she was involved with, including the South Butler Women's Club, and typing papers for her grandchildren. She often left notes around the house written in shorthand to the puzzlement of those who tried to decipher them.
Affectionately known as Grandma Lubbert to many, Margaret enjoyed driving her grandchildren and their friends to the movies, and sporting and school events, treating them all as her family.
Surviving are her sons, William (Betty) Lubbert and James (Beverly) Lubbert, both of Valencia, Howard (Carol) Lubbert of Parker, and Paul (Janet) Lubbert of Mars; her grandchildren, Glen Lubbert, Gwendolyn (Scott) Tate and Andrew (Emily) Lubbert; and her great- grandchildren, Amalie Tate, Aubrey Lubbert and Brenna Lubbert.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, William G. Lubbert; her brothers, Henry "Hank" Slevin and Richard "Dick" Slevin; and her sisters, Frances Campbell and Julia Galbraith.
LUBBERT - Services are private for Margaret A. "Peggy" Lubbert, who died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059, the Mars Area Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046, or to the Middlesex Township V.F.D., 130 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.