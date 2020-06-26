Margaret A. "Peggy" Lubbert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. "Peggy" Lubbert, 94, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born on May 12, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Nellie Bly Slevin.
Margaret was an avid Pirates fan and even kept score along with the game, while watching at home as her father had taught her.
Margaret loved to sing. When she was in her 20s, she sang and traveled with an all-female singing group and sang throughout her life, filling the house with music. She finished her singing career in the choir at Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she was a member.
Margaret worked as a secretary for many years, retiring as a legal secretary for the United Steelworkers in Pittsburgh.
Despite her retirement, she continued to offer her secretarial support to family and the organizations she was involved with, including the South Butler Women's Club, and typing papers for her grandchildren. She often left notes around the house written in shorthand to the puzzlement of those who tried to decipher them.
Affectionately known as Grandma Lubbert to many, Margaret enjoyed driving her grandchildren and their friends to the movies, and sporting and school events, treating them all as her family.
Surviving are her sons, William (Betty) Lubbert and James (Beverly) Lubbert, both of Valencia, Howard (Carol) Lubbert of Parker, and Paul (Janet) Lubbert of Mars; her grandchildren, Glen Lubbert, Gwendolyn (Scott) Tate and Andrew (Emily) Lubbert; and her great- grandchildren, Amalie Tate, Aubrey Lubbert and Brenna Lubbert.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, William G. Lubbert; her brothers, Henry "Hank" Slevin and Richard "Dick" Slevin; and her sisters, Frances Campbell and Julia Galbraith.
LUBBERT - Services are private for Margaret A. "Peggy" Lubbert, who died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059, the Mars Area Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046, or to the Middlesex Township V.F.D., 130 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved