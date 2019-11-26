Margaret A. "Marg" Northime, 74, of Pompano Beach, Fla., died unexpectedly at 2:44 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Marg was born on Jan. 1, 1945, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion Francis.
She was a 1962 graduate of Karns City High School.
In her earlier years, she worked for Bobbie Brooks in Butler as a seamstress, and then for the underground mine at Boyers. Marg retired from Paul N. Gardner Co. in Pompano Beach.
Margaret loved reading, knitting and sharing recipes, or as she referred to them, "regibees." She spent time with God daily and cherished time with family and friends.
Marg is survived by two children, Steve Northime of Chicora, and Richelle Northime and her fiancé, Keith, of Slippery Rock; and her four grandchildren, Brittney and her husband, Cody, Doug and Christian, all of Chicora, and Ron and his wife, Alissa, of Slippery Rock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia; her brothers, Robert "Bobby" and Lawrence "Bud"; and her sister, Katherine "Kate."
NORTHIME - Interment of Margaret A. "Marg" Northime, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be in Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019