Margaret A. (Peg) Riley, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday at Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A native of Butler, she was born on Feb. 8, 1937, and was a daughter of the late John and Mary Snodgrass.
Margaret graduated from Butler High School in 1955, and was employed by Butler Memorial Hospital for more than 50 years, until she retired in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leon Riley.
Margaret is survived by her children, Michael (Brenda) Riley, Donna Mack, Karen (Bret) Barrett and Daniel Riley; her siblings, Frank, James (Janet) and Alla (Betty) Snodgrass and Coral (Edward) Szewczak; her six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Margaret will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
The family of Mrs. Riley wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at LIFE Butler County in Butler, for the loving care provided to Mrs. Riley during her time of need.
RILEY - No public service will be held at this time for Margaret A. (Peg) Riley, who died Friday, April 5, 2019.
Donations in her honor can be made to online at michaeljfox.org, or by phone at 1-800-708-7644.
