Margaret A. "Peggy" Stofko, 83, of Cranberry Township passed away on Friday afternoon at the Grove of Harmony.
Born July 24, 1935, in New Eagle, Washington County, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Margaret Rummel Peart.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, but was always proud of her career as a secretary.
She was a member of St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are her husband, Donald R. Stofko; a daughter, Leslie Ferrari (Ray Borowski) of Mars; a son, Michael Stofko (Sandra Ebeling) of Cranberry Township; her grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Stofko; a brother, William C. Peart of New Eagle; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John E. "Jack" Peart.
STOFKO - Friends of Margaret A. "Peggy" Stofko, who died Friday, April 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. Please meet at the church.
Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 29, 2019